16th National Child Art competition announced

The Little Art is excited to announce the 16th edition of Artbeat, our program dedicated to promoting children’s creativity. This annual exhibition provides a platform for young artists aged 4 to 18 to express themselves on social and environmental issues.

Over 11 years and 15 editions, Artbeat has become a vibrant community connecting young artists, educators and art enthusiasts. It serves as a stepping stone for many children who have pursued successful careers in the arts and beyond. Last year, the National College of Arts Lahore hosted its exhibition and award ceremony to showcase the art submissions and honour the children.

This year’s themes, Flowers / Plants / Trees | Green Cities | Biodiversity Wonderland, invite young artists to explore their surroundings, imagining the green and sustainable world they want to live in. Artbeat 2024 empowers children to voice their thoughts on critical issues like climate change, a sustainable future and diversity. The jury of this year’s 16th Artbeat consists of Ali Azmat, Risham Hosain Syed, Shireen Bano Rizvi and +—–Irfan Gul Dahri.

From January to February, young artists across Pakistan can submit their works in categories like painting, drawing, and mixed media. Renowned artists and educators will judge the submissions, with winners receiving prizes at a prestigious ceremony.