‘Plan ready to resolve economic crisis’

In a passionate address to an election rally in Shikarpur, former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari outlined a comprehensive economic plan aimed at steering the country out of its current economic crisis.

Bilawal asserted that only the PPP holds the key to resolving the nation’s challenges and pledged to unite the people, putting an end to divisive politics.

Addressing a charged crowd on Friday, Bilawal criticised political opponents, accusing them of attempting to sow discord through divisive tactics. He stated, “The opponents of PPP want to divide you in the politics of hatred, they want to divide you on the basis of religion, language, and nationality. But I will be elected on February 8 and end the politics of division and hatred; people know this.”

Rejecting conspiracy politics, Bilawal emphatically declared, “We say ‘na khappay na khappay Mian Sahib na khappay’ (we reject PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif).” He expressed confidence that the people recognise the PPP’s commitment to addressing their issues and asserted his determination to eliminate poverty, inflation, and unemployment once in office.

“I will end poverty, inflation, and unemployment by becoming the prime minister,” Bilawal declared, urging the masses to lend their unequivocal support by granting him 100% of the seats from Shikarpur in the upcoming elections.

He said that the PPP would not let Nawaz Sharif become prime minister for the fourth time.

Highlighting the severity of the economic crisis, Bilawal emphasised that the PPP has prepared a historic economic plan to tackle the challenges faced by the country. He assured the public that, under his leadership, the PPP would navigate the nation through these turbulent times, fostering economic stability and growth.

As the rally reached its conclusion, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Bilawal’s sister, ignited the crowd with chants of “Prime Minister Bilawal.”

In her speech, she echoed the sentiment that Bilawal’s premiership is essential to overcoming the economic crisis, rallying the public to rally behind the PPP in the upcoming elections.