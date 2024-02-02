Vote to throw out ‘those imposed on nation’

PTI Imran KhanIncarcerated former premier Imran Khan denounced his back-to-back convictions as ‘frivolous’ on Friday and urged his party supporters to ‘wield their votes as their weapons’ on February 8.

Imran expressed his frustration over the ongoing legal battles, including the Toshakhana, Cypher, and Iddat cases, describing them as “frivolous, baseless, and politically motivated.”

Imran emphasised that these cases aimed to undermine his credibility and demoralize voters. He pointed out the serious nature of the cypher case, warning about foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal matters.

In a post on X, the ex-premier said, “When the cypher case emerged, I warned that unless we dealt with it decisively, no Prime Minister in the future would be able to withstand such blatant foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal matters.” He claims that the manipulation of the legal process, denying him the right to cross-examine witnesses, was a tactic orchestrated to conceal a political betrayal comparable to that of Mir Jaffer of Bengal.

Despite being convicted in the Toshakhana case, Imran claimed financial integrity and asserted that the case was fabricated due to a lack of evidence of financial corruption against him. The former premier criticised the the unjust manner in which the trial unfolded, stating that his fundamental right to cross-examination was denied when the trial hinted at absolving him.

“Even during the sham trial, when they sensed that the trial would conclude in absolving me, they deprived me of my fundamental right to cross-examination,” he maintained.

Imran said that the case accusing him of marrying Bushra Bibi, his third wife, in an un-Islamic manner was now being expedited. The PTI leader suggested that the motive behind this case was to discredit his vision of establishing Pakistan on the principles of Riasat-e Madinah.

He claimed the trial lacked fairness and aimed to declare him guilty hastily. Imran stated, “Meanwhile, the iddat case has been expedited only because they want to create a narrative against my dream of establishing Pakistan on the principles of Riasat-e Madinah. Therefore, they are concluding it in haste without an iota of fairness in the trial just to announce me guilty.”