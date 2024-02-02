BARD Foundation premieres Shehroze Kashif’s ‘Above the Sleeping Giant’

BARD Foundation, Shehroze Kashif’s documentary, “Above the Sleeping Giant,” was premiered at Avari Hotel Lahore.

The documentary unfolds the extraordinary odyssey of Shehroze Kashif, the world’s youngest Pakistani mountaineer to conquer 13 out of the world’s 14 highest peaks. The documentary, is set to inspire audiences globally sharing the triumphs and challenges of Shehroze’s record-breaking achievements, with its powerful message of perseverance, courage, and the pursuit of dreams. “Such events are organized to highlight the success stories of our heroes and inspire the younger generation to relentlessly pursue their dreams, overcome obstacles, and transform aspirations into tangible realities. The names associated with the foundation have always filled us with immense pride, fueling our commitment to persistently work towards providing aid and opportunities to deserving and capable individuals”, said Abdul Razak Dawood.

Mehreen Dawood expressed her pride in Shehroze’s accomplishments, stating, “Shehroze has brought immense pride to the country. We are honored to be part of his journey, supporting him in his endeavors. It’s a call to all the talented individuals facing challenges in achieving their goals; the Foundation actively seeks opportunities to uplift the younger generation, contributing to the bright future of the country.” The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower individuals to achieve their full potential. Alongside supporting Shehroze, the foundation has sponsored Naila Kiani, a renowned Pakistani climber on her awe-inspiring journey.