The cannabis opportunity: A sustainable economic landscape for Pakistan

Revolutionizing Construction Industry in Pakistan: The Sustainable Marvel of Hempcrete

In the quest for environmentally conscious and durable building materials, hempcrete emerges as a game-changer in the construction industry, holding the potential to reshape the architectural landscape of Pakistan. Hempcrete is a bio-composite that ingeniously combines the inner woody core of the industrial cannabis plant, known as “Shiv,” with a lime-based binder.

Key Attributes of Hempcrete

1. Carbon Smart Construction:

Hempcrete showcases remarkable carbon sequestration, storing approximately 325 kg of carbon per metric ton of hemp-based composite. This significantly contributes to reducing the overall carbon footprint associated with traditional construction materials.

2. Sustainable Growth and Agriculture By-Product:

Industrial Cannabis, a fast-growing plant, reaches impressive heights of up to 15 feet in a single season. Hempcrete utilizes the woody core (Hurd) of the Industrial Cannabis plant, considered an agricultural by-product, offering a sustainable and efficient use of resources.

3. Thermal Performance and Insulation

With walls typically 12 inches thick, hempcrete provides exceptional insulation, acting as thermal mass. This contributes to energy efficiency and reduces the reliance on external heating and cooling systems.

4. Durability and Resistance

Hempcrete exhibits resistance to moisture, fire, insects, and molds. Its durability allows it to recover from water penetration without molding, making it a resilient and long-lasting construction material.

5. Breathability and Air-Tightness

The unique composition of hempcrete allows the walls to “breathe,” preventing issues like mold, dry rot, and termites. When properly finished with lime render, hempcrete creates an air-tight wall assembly, enhancing energy efficiency.

6. Longevity and Petrification

Hempcrete structures have demonstrated longevity, with some buildings in Europe standing for centuries. The lime component in hempcrete continues to pull carbon dioxide from the air, gradually petrifying over time and enhancing the material’s strength.

7. Non-Toxic and Eco-Friendly

Hempcrete is a naturally non-toxic and eco-friendly building material. Its production involves fewer toxins, making it a healthier choice for both construction workers and future occupants.

Applications to Construction Industry in Pakistan

The adoption of hempcrete in the construction industry holds immense promise. Its sustainable attributes align with global trends in eco-friendly construction practices. By choosing hempcrete, Pakistan can:

” Save costs through a more affordable and locally available alternative.

” Construct buildings with superior insulation, reducing reliance on energy-consuming heating and cooling systems.

” Address environmental concerns by utilizing an agricultural by-product and promoting sustainable practices.

” Establish a precedent for long-lasting and resilient structures that withstand diverse climatic conditions.

Hempcrete stands as a beacon of sustainable construction, offering Pakistan an opportunity to lead in eco-friendly building practices. Embracing this revolutionary material can pave the way for a greener, more resilient, and cost-effective construction industry in the country.

Research & Development (R&D) on Cannabis

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) has successfully executed lab-scale to pilot projects, heralding a new era of research and product development in the realm of cannabis. These innovative projects have led to the creation of a diverse range of products, including fibre, hempcrete, flour, CBD and edible oils, and beverages, showcasing the versatility and potential of cannabis. These developed products are available for license to multiple sectors, including food, textile, and construction industries.

From the cultivation of cannabis grains to the extraction of edible oils and CBD oils, the spectrum of PCSIR’s endeavors spans various facets of this remarkable plant. The outcome of these pilot projects has not only opened avenues for novel culinary and wellness products but has also paved the way for the development of cannabis fiber and Hempcrete. This multifaceted approach highlights the organization’s commitment to exploring the full spectrum of cannabis applications, fostering advancements in agriculture, health, and construction industries.

Furthermore, PCSIR has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable practices by developing renewable bio-diesel from cannabis seed oil in Pakistan, providing a valuable and eco-friendly energy source. Additionally, the organization has pioneered the creation of a sustainable tanning chemical for the leather industry using cannabis oils, contributing to environmentally conscious practices.

PCSIR has successfully extracted medicinal cannabinoids from cannabis using ethanol extraction and has optimized and completed CO2 extraction for food-grade ingredient production. Importantly, PCSIR holds the distinction of being the first institution in Pakistan to receive ISO17025 Analytical accreditation for the profiling of CBD/THC, emphasizing its commitment to international quality standards. These initiatives position PCSIR as a leader in harnessing the diverse potentials of cannabis across multiple industries.

As the premiere scientific research organization, PCSIR is dedicated to providing specialized technical and operational support to private sector for commercialization of cannabis industry.

Medicinal Cannabis: A Healing Frontier

With a THC content surpassing 0.3%, medicinal cannabis, primarily extracted from the Cannabis Indica / Sativa plant, holds both psychoactive and medical significance. Its diverse therapeutic applications range from alleviating chronic pain to mitigating symptoms of anxiety and depression, offering a beacon of hope for patients grappling with various medical conditions. In 2022, the Medicinal Cannabis market globally attained a value of USD 29.82 billion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.03%, signaling its anticipated expansion amounting to USD 89.18 billion by 2030.

In Pakistan, where palliative care faces significant challenges, including limited specialized services and stringent regulations around opioid prescription, medicinal cannabis emerges as a potential solution. The restricted availability of opioid analgesics has left a significant gap in pain management, with only 2% of terminally ill patients having access to opioids.

As policymakers recognize the need for alternative pain relief medicines, cannabis-based medicine offers promise in managing pain and addressing the limitations associated with traditional opioids. Incorporating cannabis-based medicines into palliative care strategies can provide a viable and sustainable alternative.

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Cannabis-Based Medicines and the Economic Impact in Pakistan

Exploring the medicinal benefits of cannabinoid offer an intriguing opportunity to enhance healthcare by ensuring their availability for prescription-based treatments through a network of medicinal cannabis pharmacies. These pharmacies could serve as accessible outlets for patients seeking cannabinoid-based medications to address various ailments.

The endeavor to cultivate cannabis and produce cannabis-based medicines in Pakistan holds the promise of alleviating the burden of expensive medical bills. By locally manufacturing cannabis-based medicines, particularly those addressing pain management, there is a potential to make these medications more affordable. The development of such medicines not only caters to domestic needs but also opens avenues for export, contributing significantly to export income and generating taxation revenue for the country, further enhancing the economic landscape.

Changing Legal Landscape: A Global Perspective

Since 1937, cannabis has been federally regulated as a Schedule I drug in the United States. However, recent changes, such as the Agricultural Act of 2014, have cleared a legal path for industrial cannabis, allowing its regulated cultivation. Internationally, the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs in 1961 permits the cultivation and processing of medicinal cannabis in compliance with relevant laws and jurisdictions. The Single Convention Act, 1961, states that for cultivation and processing of cannabis a government Agency shall be established to carry out the to carry out the functions required in the convention.

Pakistan’s Unique Opportunity: The Way Forward

Cannabis is a financially beneficial crop globally, earning billions of dollars. The perspective of cannabis legalization in Pakistan must adheres to national and international laws, especially the Single Convention on Narcotics of 1961. The said Convention requires for the establishment of a Federal regulatory body that shall oversee and regulate the cultivation and processing of cannabis.

Legalization of existing cultivation (northern areas of Pakistan) has the potential to locally develop and manufacture cannabis-based medicines both for the local and international markets. It creates opportunities for the production of industrial fiber for textile industry, hempcrete for construction industry, and other value-added cannabis products, fostering a diversified and sustainable economy.

This initiative opens up a new industry, attracting both national and international investors and entrepreneurs. Moreover, it offers opportunities for scientists and clinical researchers to conducts clinical trials across various disease indications and therapeutic interventions, fostering innovation and progress. Lastly, but not the least, the government shall benefit by diversifying the country’s export portfolio and generating revenues through taxation.

Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi (S.I.) Chairman Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research

Email: chairman@pcsir.gov.pk , shiabidi@gmail.com