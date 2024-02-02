Star mountaineer Shehroze Kashif’s inspiring journey launched in a documentary

BARD Foundation launched Pakistan star mountaineer Shehroze Kashif’s documentary ‘Above the Sleeping Giant,’ at a local hotel here the other day. The documentary unfolds the extraordinary odyssey of Shehroze, the world’s youngest Pakistan mountaineer to conquer 13 out of the world’s 14 highest peaks. The documentary is set to inspire audiences globally sharing the triumphs and challenges of Shehroze’s record-breaking achievements with its powerful message of perseverance, courage, and the pursuit of dreams. “Such events are organized to highlight the success stories of our heroes and inspire the younger generation to relentlessly pursue their dreams, overcome obstacles, and transform aspirations into tangible realities. The names associated with the foundation have always filled us with immense pride, fueling our commitment to persistently work towards providing aid and opportunities to deserving and capable individuals”, said Abdul Razak Dawood. Mehreen Dawood expressed her pride in Shehroze’s accomplishments, stating: “Shehroze has brought immense pride to the country. We are honored to be part of his journey, supporting him in his endeavors. It’s a call to all the talented individuals facing challenges in achieving their goals; the Foundation actively seeks opportunities to uplift the younger generation, contributing to the bright future of the country.”

The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that empower individuals to achieve their full potential. Alongside supporting Shehroze, the foundation has sponsored Naila Kiani, a renowned Pakistani climber on her awe-inspiring journey. Beyond the peaks, the Foundation has been a steadfast patron of the ACE Tennis Academy, fostering the growth of numerous budding talents, sculpting their tennis prowess, and unlocking their boundless potential. Notably, the Foundation has been a beacon of encouragement for Hania Minhas, the youngest tennis prodigy, propelling her towards new heights of success never witnessed before along with providing support to talented athletes like Tanveer Ahmed a visually impaired archer & Hoor Fawad a dynamic table tennis player As a testament to its dedication, the Foundation continues to play a pivotal role in providing opportunities and aid to deserving individuals, ensuring a brighter and more promising future for the youth.