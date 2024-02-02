What characteristics Momina Iqbal want in her future husband?

Pakistan entertainment industry famous actor Momina Iqbal has revealed the characteristics she wants in her future husband.

Recently, she appeared as a guest on a private TV comedy show and opened up about her personal life including her showbiz career.

During the programme, the host asked Momina about the qualities she wants in her husband to which the actor said she should be a good person who is helpful to everyone.

Adding on, he said that there are some people who live in themselves and think that they only need to have a limited relationship with their wife.

However, marriage is not limited to two people as two families are connected so I want that husband who keeps the families united.

In response to a question, Momina said that girls drive cars well, I like driving but do not know the names of cars.