Javed Sheikh recalls when Shahrukh Khan fulfilled his wish

Pakistan entertainment industry superstar Javed Sheikh recently revealed a hitherto unknown story between him and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the sets of the Bollywood hit film ‘Om Shanti Om’, the Pakistani senior actor made a request to the Bollywood king which was fulfilled.

Actor Javed Sheikh in an interview while talking about the shooting of the Indian film Om Shanti Om said that Shah Rukh Khan was his smoking partner.

He said that two things were forbidden on the set of the film: one was to take pictures and the other was to smoke on the set. He said when he had to smoke, he used to go outside the set. Meanwhile, a table was arranged for Shahrukh Khan on the set and an ashtray was kept for cigarettes. Sheikh said that when they started shooting for the film, Shah Rukh Khan hugged him and said that if he needed anything on the set.

“I have to smoke on the set because I have to go outside to smoke, on which Shahrukh Khan quickly ordered a table and placed an ashtray,” the actor said. It should be noted that the film Om Shanti Om was released in 2007, in which actress Deepika Padukone starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan.