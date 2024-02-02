Order of Inquiry in State’s suit against Aleema Khan, FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a notice to the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Aleema Khan.

The PTI founder’s sister was summoned by the cyber crime wing on February 3, a notice has been issued to her for creating public disturbance.

The FIA says that an inquiry has been ordered against Alimah Khan in the state’s case, the inquiry was ordered against Alimah Khan for intimidation, disorder and fear-mongering.

The notice says that Aleema Khan should appear at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Center at 11 am on February 3. In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that Aleema Khan has nothing to say in her defense.