Country sees laudable increase in exports during five months

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The exports of Pakistan increased by $ 1.7 billion during last five months from September 2023 to January 2024, the Ministry of Commerce said.

The officials of commerce ministry said that the domestic exports met a setback in July-August 2023 on an annual basis.

However, the caretaker government took drastic steps and increased the exports every month, said the officials.

“The exports were at $ 2.44 billion in September 2022 and they increased to $ 2.47 billion in September 2023,” said the officials.

The exports were at $ 2.38 billion in October 2022 and the figure increased to $ 2.69 billion in October 2023.

In November 2022, the exports were at $ 2.39 billion while the figure increased to $ 2.57 billion in November 2023.

Similarly, the exports were at $ 2.31 billion in December 2022 and the figure reached to $ 2.81 billion in December 2023.

The exports were at $ 2.19 billion in January 2023 and the figure increased to $ 2.78 billion in January 2024.

According to the officials, the exports were increased by around $600 million in January on a year-on-year basis.

The officials added that attempts are being made to supply electricity to the textile sector at a tariff of nine cents, which could further enhance exports.