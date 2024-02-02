Mach, Kolpur complex operation, 24 terrorists killed in 3 days

The Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR) has released the details of the terrorist attack on the Mach and Kolpur complex in Balochistan.

According to the statement issued by ISPR, 24 terrorists were killed in the last 3 days during the clearance operation, the terrorists were killed during the search operation.

The Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army has said that the law enforcement agencies bravely repulsed the terrorist attack.

According to ISPR, Shahzad Baloch, Ataullah, Salahuddin and Abdul Wadud are among the dead terrorists. The rest of the dead terrorists are being identified.

According to the Public Relations Department of Pakistan Army, 4 officials of law enforcement agencies and 2 civilians were martyred in the exchange of fire.

ISPR further said that the effective response of the law enforcement agencies is proof of their selfless commitment in the war against terrorism.

The Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army also says that the security forces are with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country.