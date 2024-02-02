Founder of PTI is in jail, I don’t enjoy confronting him, Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the founder of PTI is in jail, it is not fun for me to fight him.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said in one of his statements in Tank that if it (the founder of PTI) was independent, I would have seen it, I will not talk about it today.

He further said that our war will continue, I stand by my ideology even today.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Jamiat is not showing prejudice against political opponents.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that people of other religions also live in this constituency, we also care about the rights of other religions.