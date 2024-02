Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Jameel Khan resigned

According to sources, Justice Shahid Jameel Khan’s resignation has been sent to the President.

Sources say that Justice Shahid resigned due to personal reasons, he was supposed to retire in 2029.

According to the resignation text, it was an honor for me to be a judge of the Lahore High Court.

Justice Shahid Jameel Khan was appointed as a judge of Lahore High Court in 2014