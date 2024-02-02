PTI candidate withdraws in favor of MQM

PTI candidate Hamad Hussain withdraws in favor of MQM

Karachi: (Web Desk) Before February 8 elections, Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Hamad Hussain withdrew in favor of MQM-Pakistan. Leader PTI announced to join MQM Pakistan.

MQM leader Abu Bakr along with other leaders said in a press conference at Central Election Office Pakistan House that PTI’s independent candidate Syed Hammad Hussain is withdrawing from PS 91 in favor of MQM’s candidate.

He said that all those people who had gone astray, due to which the state of Pakistan had to face difficulties, I request the state of Pakistan to give another chance to such youth and people, as such people got a chance in Balochistan etc. Let them also contribute to the development of the country, we will continue to cooperate with Hamad