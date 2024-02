PTI requested a rally at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi

Tehreek-e-Insaf has given a request for a rally at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.

An application has been submitted by Shahryar Riaz, a candidate for the National Assembly seat.

District administration Rawalpindi has not responded to the request.

It should be noted that Shehryar Riaz is a candidate from NA-56