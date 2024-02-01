37 British journalists issued visas for polls coverage

The international observers on the invitation of the caretaker government are set to monitor the February 8 general elections, including dozens of foreign journalists who have also been issued visas for coverage of polls.

The government said the issuance of visas showcases the commitment to ensuring free and fair elections in accordance with the constitutional mandate.

The caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are committed to conducting elections with fairness and adherence to the constitutional mandate, said a source commenting on the visas issued to journalists and observers. On February 8, Pakistan’s general elections guarantee a prompt and democratic power transition and the state institutions are resolute in guaranteeing free and fair elections and are committed to fulfilling their roles within the constitutional parameters assigned by the government, said the senior government source. Meanwhile, the Pakistan High Commission in London has granted visas to 37 British journalists, including The Times’ Christina Lamb, for coverage of the upcoming general elections. Lamb was previously deported from Pakistan and later denied visas over several years. Teams from CNN, Sky, BBC, and ITV are also on their way to Pakistan to cover the electoral proceedings. Some have already arrived and the remaining are reaching this week. The Telegraph and Channel 4 News teams are set to provide coverage for the polls.

According to the high commission in London, all of them will contribute to ensuring the conduct of free and fair elections, in accordance with the directives of the Pakistani government. According to a list seen by Geo News, the 37 journalists including Christina Lamb, The Times; David Smallwood, CBC; Ben Famer, The Telegraph; Dominic John, CNN; Krever Mick Brinkman, CNN; Shelley Joanna Marie, CNN; Lynne O’ Donnell, Foreign Policy Magazine; Messey Dean Anthony, Sky News; Steven Harry Gerald, Sky News; Britton Jake Anthony, Sky News; Cordelia Lynch, Sky News; Sharp Duncan, Sky News; Scholes Katherine Victoria, Sky News; Adam Campbell, BBC News; Mohamed Madi, BBC News; Jamie Paul Jones, BBC News; Paul Michael Adams, BBC News: and Rajini Vaidyanathan, BBC News.