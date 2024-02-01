Lahore’s PML(N) provincial leader for PP 143, Malik Ishtiaq Ahmed Dogar, predicts a promising dawn on February 8 for Pakistan’s development. He asserts that those who inflicted harm on the country during their four-year rule have met their downfall. Dogar strongly criticizes Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, convicted in the Tosha Khana reference, for causing global harm to Pakistan in pursuit of their personal interests.

Addressing a rally in PP 143 Ghang Sheikhupura alongside Rana Adnan Riaz, Ishtiaq Dogar pledges to make Pakistan an Asian Tiger under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif. He condemns those attacking sensitive national institutions, declaring that such actions demonstrate insincerity to the country and its people.

Reflecting on the impregnable defense established on May 28, Dogar accuses those claiming public popularity of attempting to weaken the country both internally and externally, citing events like May 9. Despite this, he highlights the people’s expressed confidence in the Muslim League (N) to strengthen Pakistan economically.