HR Metrics conducts Pakistan’s most inclusive companies DEI awards

HR Metrics conducts GDEIB awards on annual basis through a merit-based process in which organizations are given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with a focus on social and economic impact on relevant stakeholders.

Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics announced jury result of GDEIB awards. Based on the performance assessment of year 2023, three companies were declared as “Most Inclusive Organizations 2023”; including, HBL, Bank Alfalah Limited and Nestlé Pakistan Limited. Top 10 inclusive companies are Engro Fertilizers Limited, HBL Microfinance Bank, Jazz, Faysal Bank Ltd, METRO Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, Aga Khan University and Standard Chartered Bank. Top 20 inclusive companies are Engro Energy Limited, Soneri Bank Limited, Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd, United Bank Limited, Greenstar Social Marketing (G) Limited, PepsiCo, AGP Limited and Abacus Consulting Technology Limited.

Overall companies winning awards in selective categories are HRSG, Martin Dow Group, Novo Nordisk Pakistan, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited, Jubilee Life Insurance, K-Electric Limited, U Microfinance Bank Ltd, TPL Corp Limited, Bayer Pakistan Private Limited, foodpanda Pakistan, Mashreq Global Services (SMC-Pvt) Limited, TPL Insurance Limited, Jaffer Business Systems, BRB Group, Allied Bank Ltd, HABIBMETRO Bank, Karandaaz Pakistan, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, JS Bank, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX), The Millennium Universal College – TMUC, DVAGO and International Centre of Excellence (ICE) Pakistan. GDEIB awards will be held at Marriott Karachi on 5 Mar, on the eve of International Women’s Day.