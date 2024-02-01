Muridke police arrest three members of dacoit gang

SHO Police Station City Muridke Wali Hasan Pasha arrested three members of the 6-member dacoit gang who committed major incidents on GT Road.

It has been reported that on the instructions of DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, under the leadership of DSP Circle Muridke Malik Tahir Siddique, SHO Police Station City Wali Hasan Pasha and his team arrested the alleged dacoit gang of Abrar Nai with the help of modern technology and registered the case number 89/24 and remanded the accused.

Talking to the media, the SHO said that Rs. 1 crore and 15 lakh worth of stolen goods, three lakh rupees in cash and weapons have been recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused used to kidnap moving vehicles full of goods from GT Road and other roads and loot the goods. Wali Hasan Pasha further said that the fugitive accused will be arrested very soon. More revelations will come out after the arrest of the fugitive members of the gang.