Australia to roll out debutants in Windies ODI series

Australia will unleash at least two debutants in their first ODI match since securing a sixth World Cup title. Only five members of the XI who famously defeated India in the World Cup final last November will appear on Friday when Australia host the West Indies at the MCG.

After terrorising Australian batters in the nets for the best part of 18 months, Western Australian quick Lance Morris is expected to finally make his international debut. Queenslander Xavier Bartlett will also likely be part of a pace attack with Sean Abbott the most experienced quick with 18 ODIs to his name. Despite the match being in Melbourne, selectors appear unlikely to opt for sentimental selections and are tipped to leave out uncapped Victorians Will Sutherland and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

But Matt Short, who is coming off another dominant BBL campaign with the Adelaide Strikers after being named player of the tournament, will keep the home crowd happy.

Short played two ODIs in India ahead of the World Cup and is determined to grab this opportunity.

The 28-year-old has opened for Victoria in one-dayers, and for the Strikers, but could be forced to bide his time in the middle-order in Australian colours. “To be honest I do feel more confident at the top of the order,” Short said on Thursday. “But any opportunity to get playing for your country, whether it be through the middle or at the top … if the spot’s there to be taken you just have to take that opportunity. “Try to do as best you can and sort of wait your turn. “Hopefully some good performances in the middle order can maybe open up a spot up top.”