Ponting in talks to coach Major League Cricket team

Ricky Ponting could become the biggest signing coup in Major League Cricket’s short history after confirming he is in talks to coach the Washington Freedom. The legendary former Australian captain is deciding if he can commit to both the US-based MLC competition and commentary duties at the T20 World Cup, to be held in North America in June. The second edition of MLC will begin only four days after the T20 World Cup final is played in Barbados on June 30. Ponting would be the highest-profile signing with MLC, a six-team competition that debuted last year and has received financial backing from IPL sides. “We’re not there yet, I haven’t committed to anything just yet, but I’ve had some initial discussions (with Washington),” Ponting told SEN. “The time of the year sort of fits in OK for me, but I’ve got a really hectic off-season again. “When I say off-season, there’s no such thing as an off-season for cricketers anymore.” Ponting will coach IPL side the Delhi Capitals for a sixth consecutive year from next month ahead of his potential involvements with MLC and the World Cup.