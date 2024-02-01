Margot breaks silence on Oscars’ ‘Barbie’ snub

Actor and producer Margot Robbie of ‘Barbie’ has finally responded to her and director Greta Gerwig’s snub from Oscars 2024 nominations.

Days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for Oscar Awards 2024, featuring some major surprises and snubs, which created a social media uproar from fans and fraternity alike, Hollywood star Margot Robbie has now reacted to her and Gerwig’s omission from the nods.

In a rather surprising reaction, Robbie said that she was not sad about it but felt Gerwig should have been nominated for Best Director. “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” said the ‘Barbie’ star. “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Pertinent to note that the title snagged eight nominations in total, including for Gerwig in the Best-adapted Screenplay category and Robbie as co-producer of Best Picture.

Meanwhile, Gosling, who played Ken, has been nominated for best supporting actor.

Reacting to the nods, Robbie said that she is ‘beyond ecstatic’ for all the nominees associated with the film.

She said, “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this. People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience. Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this.”

“I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm,” Robbie explained.