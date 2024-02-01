Rahat Fateh Ali Khan seeks another apology over torture of student

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in an emotional video clip seeks pardon from public for beating up his student, following a barrage of jabs on him from the social media users over a clip featuring the singer roughing up his student over an issue.

In his apology video, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said, “I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Today, I want to apologise on my behaviour.

I want to apologise from Allah, being human and an artist, I should not have done something like this, I apologise to my family, my friends and my fans. I will never commit such a mistake in future.

This video is nine months old, I know the people who are behind it, they are defaming me. I apologise to everyone.

I am embarrassed about my behaviour. I respect the people who boycotted me, they did what they felt was right.

It is for my learning. I will keep on singing. I will never do anything like that in future”.

Talking about the controversy, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said he himself has admitted the truth that he had scolded his student.

He had beaten him but he apologised soon after realising his mistake.