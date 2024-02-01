Happiness is an antiseptic pill for existence

Yesterday, I was talking to my brother and one of his statements resonated within me. “You cannot make decisions anticipating tomorrow. Age is your testament that the life hasn’t the option of too many years left. That is true. Dreams still continue. Yet age silent pronounces its fate.

As a psychologist, it also alludes to the fact that happiness is a scarce commodity. It is available at a cost. You need to train your mind to accept fate and predict that life doesn’t life off of regret and depression.

Some of my clients are correct when they say that depression is uncontrollable. They are correct. There are inventory tests that can easily predict and analyze the level of depression in a person. Many of times you might need psychotropic medicines to keep the neurotransmitters modulated or increased. You can live life with a mood stabilizer or a variant of an antidepressant drug.

Reality needs to be forth. Happiness needs to be on your arsenal to combat life and enjoy a life dedicated to being lived. Why go through the pains when there are changes you can fight through this.

I have learnt to understand and appreciate the mind. It is the central point of your life. It dictates the good and bad. It makes you realize the reality within. Your perceptions are not reality. What the mind believes is the reality that will set in.

Now how do you train the mind? Like all specializations, you need to have the knowledge. It is a taught and learnt skill. Someexceptional psychologists exist that can assist you in developing an attitude of constraints and a propensity towards happiness.

Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi has set an example of how to get into the “flow”. Happiness is not a new transit word. It has been studied by philosophers, educators, social psychologists and even religious intellectuals. Aristotle to other great men of each time have predicted their own concepts of happiness and solace.

Religion gives it acceptance to a larger verdict and recommend mankind to stay steadfast and reliance to a superior being. All ofthese aspects of life enable man to find a happiness in different aspects.

Happiness is not an external state, and it is not to be found in the future of your life. It is a “now” state and needs to be a part of the parcel you breath as life. Oxygen and happiness are both requirements.

You cannot coexist in depression for longer periods of time. Negative thoughts are like an explosion in your mind exploding your neuropathways and sets the stage for a devastation that cannot be controlled and managed at later stages.

We realize that life is not fair and that it warrants sadness and grief. Yet you define the life patterns of your own existence. You are the architect of your days. You can still have control over your response and your movement.

Hard concept to take in. That is life. This is what I teach each day. You need to believe that existence is a beautiful reflection of any existence. You cannot and should not paint it in any of the colors of regret.

Regret is also as dangerous as cigarette smoking. You inhale something that is going to kill you eventually. And the price is too high. I see people dying even before their death. They keep telling me about the disparities of life. I see and feel bad. That life doesn’t show the meaning that really should belong to mankind.

Be kind to yourself is not a pill everyone can take. It takes heart to allow yourself to be kind to your own self. You need to accept yourself and love the existence that you were made to live.

I still believe in a world of meaning. I come to believe that all aspects of life have a meaning. The fish, wind, flowers, me, and you.

You will be suffering. Hardships can exist. You need to get assistance. Find a competent psychologist and get to know yourself. The real self.

Mr. Ahmed Sheikh is a highly accomplished psychologist with over 20 years of experience specializing in wellness, positive psychology, mindfulness, and depression management. His expertise extends to training police, corporations, institutions, and government agencies in leadership, management skills, and coping with various psychological challenges.