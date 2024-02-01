The recent surge in political violence in different hotspots of Pakistan ahead of the February 8th elections is deeply concerning. In cities with a long history of political turmoil, any instance that threatens to once again unravel a hotbed of clashes between rival political parties is nothing short of a nightmare.

According to recent reports, clashes between PPP and MQM have already claimed one life and left several others injured. A day earlier, violence erupted as workers of PTI locked their horns with the law enforcement agencies. The violent spell has intensified in the past few days, with deadly exchanges of gunfire, vehicles being set ablaze and disappointing disruptions of political rallies. All this clearly indicates that the volatile atmosphere is here to stay and the stakes would remain worryingly high in the city of lights.

The power dynamics in Karachi’s political landscape seem to be shifting, with key players like the PPP, MQM, PTI, and Jamaat-e-Islami vying for control. Incumbent PPP, which has historically dominated Karachi and the Sindh province, is now facing stiff competition from parties trying to gain an edge over the other through any means necessary. The recent clashes highlight the intense competition and the desperate measures being taken by these political groups.

The situation is further exacerbated by the involvement of various militant groups and their alleged support for certain political parties. This not only adds to the violence but also raises concerns about the fairness and legitimacy of the elections.

The responsibility to maintain law and order in the city lies with the law enforcement agencies, who must ensure that the pre-election campaigning is carried out peacefully and without any hindrance. Any disruption of political rallies or use of force against political workers must be condemned and strictly dealt with. As appropriately mentioned by the army leadership, no one should be allowed to take the writ of the land into their hands and spread chaos through acts of political violence.

It is crucial for the political parties to uphold democratic values and refrain from resorting to violence or intimidation tactics. The Election Commission of Pakistan must also take necessary measures to ensure a free and fair electoral process and provide adequate security for the candidates and voters.

In addition, the citizens of Karachi must also play their part in promoting a peaceful and democratic atmosphere. They must not allow themselves to be swayed by the divisive and violent tactics of the political parties and instead, exercise their right to vote in a responsible and informed manner.

The upcoming elections will play a significant role in shaping the future of Karachi and the country as a whole. It is imperative that they are conducted in a peaceful and fair manner to ensure the stability and progress of Pakistan. The government, political parties, and citizens must work together to achieve this goal and uphold the principles of democracy. *