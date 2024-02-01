Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs13.55 per litre

The outgoing caretaker government has jacked up the petrol price by Rs13.55 for the next fortnight.

The latest price hike comes in light of ongoing tensions in Middle East as Israel continues to press war on Gaza. The new prices go into effect from February 1 at midnight.

“Government of Pakistan has decided to bring changes in the current prices of petroleum products during the fortnight starting from 1st February 2024, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” a statement issued by the Finance Division read.

After the revision, the price of petrol now stands at Rs272.89 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel stands at Rs278.96 after a hike of Rs2.75 per litre.