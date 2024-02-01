US shrugs off Imran’s jail sentence

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller refrained from commenting in detail on Tuesday regarding the sentencing of former prime minister Imran Khan, stating that the matter was one for the Pakistani courts.

During a routine press briefing, spokesperson Miller consistently emphasised that the legal proceedings against the ex-prime minister and the PTI head were matters to be resolved by the Pakistani judicial system. “We’ve been closely following the cases brought against the former prime minister, but we refrain from making any comments on the sentencing,” he reiterated. “The issue lies within the jurisdiction of the Pakistani courts,” responded Miller.

The spokesperson stressed that the prosecution of the former prime minister falls under the purview of the legal system, and the United States would defer to Pakistani courts on legal matters. However, he expressed the desire to witness the democratic process unfolding in a manner that encourages broad participation from all parties, highlighting the importance of respecting democratic principles.