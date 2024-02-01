Imran favoured in Bloomberg survey to run Pakistan’s economy

Pakistan’s top economist and analysts believed that former prime minister Imran Khan would be able to undertake reforms required to put the cash-strapped economy on the path of recovery, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder who is disqualified to hold public office due to his convictions is the most favoured leader for Pakistani finance professionals to oversee the economy’s recovery, as per the survey.

The ex-premier was ranked highest among 12 traders, economists and analysts from some of the nation’s biggest brokerages who cited his enduring popularity as a key reason to take measures required to stabilise the economy in the long term.

PML-N supremo and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif came second, with respondents mentioning his experience in government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a scion of the influential Bhutto family and former foreign minister, was a distant third, with some of those Bloomberg surveyed citing a distrust of dynastic politics.

Political observers say there’s growing disillusionment with the country’s electoral system as the PTI founder has been disqualified to run in the elections.

Earlier in the day, the PTI founder along with his spouse Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana reference only a day after a special court handed him 10-year jail term in cipher case. At the same time, Nawaz-led PML-N have been gaining support from voters since he ended four years of self-imposed exile in London, according to a Gallup survey.

An analysis by Bloomberg Economics of Pakistan’s misery index – a combination of inflation and unemployment rates – showed Nawaz’s party performed better in managing the economy over the past three decades compared with rivals, including Khan. The elections are intended to bring an end to the political volatility weighing on Pakistan since Khan’s ouster in April 2022. Whoever wins the polls will oversee an economy that’s grappling with low reserves and stubbornly high inflation.