Engro Corporation announces transition in leadership

Engro Corporation, Pakistan’s premier business conglomerate, has announced the appointment of Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO Designate. Ghias Khan will continue to serve as President & CEO of Engro Corporation until the end of his term in April 2024.

Ahsan, currently CEO of Engro Fertilizers, began his professional career with Engro (then Exxon Chemical Pakistan Limited) over 30 years ago. Ahsan played a pivotal engineering role in the construction of the EnVen plant for Engro Fertilizers, which is the second-largest single train urea plant in the world. To date, the EnVen plant has been Engro’s largest project and investment, amounting to USD 1.1 billion at the time. As the CEO of Engro Energy, power and mining projects collectively amounting to USD 1.9 billion were established under Ahsan’s leadership, enabling Engro’s energy vertical to successfully unearth the country’s largest coal reserves in Thar.