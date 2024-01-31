RUDA conducts plot allotment balloting for ChaharBagh Enclave

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has conducted a successful balloting of residential plots in the much-anticipated ChaharBagh Enclave project.

RUDA, the visionary behind ChaharBagh, proudly unveiled its latest masterpiece, ChaharBagh Enclave. Spanning across a sprawling 186 acres, this residential haven seamlessly connects to its thriving predecessor, Chahar Bagh, via a majestic 220-foot-wide road. The enclave boasts a harmonious blend of thoughtfully curated plots, offering a diverse range of residential aspirations, from the compact comforts of 3 Marla, 5 Marla, 7 Marla, 10 Marla to the spacious grandeur of 1 Kanal plots.

During the ceremony the CEO RUDA said, “ChaharBagh Enclave signifies a new chapter in modern living, offering a diverse range of residential plots that cater to the varied aspirations of our community.

It is a testament to RUDA’s commitment to creating sustainable and vibrant communities,” he added.

The balloting event, conducted at the authority’s head office, demonstrated RUDA’s commitment to transparency and fairness. The process ensured that each plot allocation was carried out with the highest standards of integrity, providing equal opportunities to all participants.