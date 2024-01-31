Graana.com and Agency21 join forces to introduce ‘The Avenair’

In a grand celebration last weekend, Graana.com and Agency21 came together to launch The Avenair, the newest luxury residential complex on MM Alam Road, Lahore.

Avenair’s elegant range of studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, is designed for discerning individuals who value both style and comfort. The structure stands completed, with move-in scheduled within the next 6 months. This architectural masterpiece promises to be the epitome of modern living, blending elegance with functionality.

The glittering launch event was graced by the presence of Mr. Farhan Javed, the Group Director and Co-Founder of Graana.com. Mr. Javed, accompanied by his dedicated team, journeyed from Islamabad to extend his wholehearted support to the Graana central team and bestow his personal blessings upon this illustrious project. Speaking at the event, he said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with The Avenair team in bringing this masterpiece to life. Lahore has always been close to our hearts, and The Avenair perfectly aligns with our vision to focus on community projects and elevate Pakistan’s real estate. We look forward to future collaborations and ventures that will further enhance this beautiful city.”