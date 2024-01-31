Feroze Khan’s video with Indian actress goes viral

A video of actor Feroze Khan with Indian actress Geethika Tiwari is going viral on the social media application Instagram. It is pertinent to mention that pictures and videos of Feroze Khan with Geethika Tiwari are making rounds since a feature film, in which they would share the screen, was announced. The viral video showed Feroze Khan in a jovial mood as they travelled in a car. The clip was filmed on the sets of the upcoming film. After the video went viral, netizens searched who Geethika Tiwari was. Her Instagram account shows she only follows Feroze Khan on the visual sharing platform. It led to netizens speculating them to be a couple. It is pertinent to mention that the actor has proved his mettle in the showbiz industry with his superb performances in dramas and films. His hit projects include ‘Chup Raho,’ ‘Tumse Mil Kay,’ ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Habs.’ He was previously married to Alizey Sultan. The couple tied the knot in March 2018 and welcomed a baby boy Muhammad Sultan Khan in May 2019.