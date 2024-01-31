PTI terminates party membership of two senior leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday terminated the party membership of two senior leaders from Balochistan, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the Information Secretary of PTI’s Balochistan chapter Sardar Hasan Shah said that the party membership of Sardar Khadim Hussain and Sadiq Agha have been terminated. He said that step was taken as both the leaders refused to withdraw from the elections against PTI candidates.

Furthermore, Sardar Khadim Hussain and Sadiq Agha are contesting the upcoming elections as independent candidates from PB-41.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a show cause notice to Khurram Sher Zaman, contesting the general election 2024 as PTI candidate from the constituency NA-241.

The PTI issued a show cause notice to Khurram Sher Zaman after he convened PTI candidates on January 28 for a rally in constituency NA-241 near Teen Talwar, Clifton but failed to appear at the location himself. The notice accused him of misusing the name of the PTI founder to take out a rally in Clifton, which led to an FIR against 4500 workers of PTI.

In the show cause notice the political party announced to initiate an inquiry against Khurram Sher Zaman for sabotaging the election campaign in Karachi. In a separate development, PTI served a show cause notice to Saifullah Abro who withdrew in favor of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from NA-194, Larkana for the General Elections 2024.