

Parvez Elahi failed to get election symbol of ‘Peacock’, Donkey cart symbol retained

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi failed to collect election symbol.

The Lahore High Court rejected the request of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to take the election symbol of peacock in the Punjab Assembly Constituency PP 32.

On behalf of former Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi, the Lahore High Court was approached to get the election symbol peacock.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan of Lahore High Court pronounced reserved verdict.

The court rejected the request to get the election symbol peacock and upheld the Election Commission’s decision to allot him the election symbol of donkey cart.