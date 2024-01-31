PTI Founder challenges his rejection nomination papers in Supreme Court

The decision to reject the nomination papers of founder PTI is challenged in the Supreme Court

In the petition, founder PTI has requested to declare NA 89 Mianwali and NA 122 Lahore eligible for elections.

It has been held in appeal that notification of disqualification under Article 63 (1) (H) is not valid, moral culpability is also required for disqualification under Article 63 (1) (H).

It has been said in the appeal that the punishment in the Tosha Khana case was not on moral grounds, the decisions of the Returning Officer, the Election Tribunal and the High Court should be annulled.

It should be noted that the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan were rejected from Lahore and Mianwali constituencies.

PML-N leader Mian Naseer had objected to the papers that founder PTI was ineligible in the Toshakhana case and his proponents were not from NA-122.

The returning officer NA 122 said that the founding chairman of PTI has been convicted.

The nomination papers of founder PTI were also rejected from NA-89 Mianwali.