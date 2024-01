Bushra Bibi was arrested in Adiala Jail

After being sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in the Tosha Khana reference, the wife of PTI founder Bushra Bibi reached the Adiala jail, after which women police officers took her into custody.

Accountability Court has also imposed a fine of 1 billion 574 million rupees on founder PTI and Bushra Bibi.

A fine of Rs 78 crore 70 lakh has been imposed on PTI founder while a fine of Rs 78 crore 70 lakh has been imposed on Bushra Bibi.