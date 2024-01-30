Imran ‘attacked’ Pakistan after sensing ouster: Nawaz

Maryam says ‘same treatment should be given to Imran as is done with terrorists’

In a scathing critique aimed at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif asserted that Khan, sensing his ouster as prime minister, resorted to undermining national security by what Nawaz described as an “attack” on Pakistan.

Addressing a convention of PML-N workers in Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar district, he criticised Imran’s economic policies, accusing him of leading the country towards economic turmoil.

“I have personally endured injustice, but despite that, I did not allow any harm to come to Pakistan. I did not compromise on national security, nor did I disclose national secrets. However, after sensing that he was about to lose power, Imran Khan attacked Pakistan,” he added. Nawaz accused Imran of orchestrating a shameful conspiracy against the country and putting national security at risk.

Nawaz said that despite facing disqualification, he stands before the public today with his head high. He said, “Hearing your slogans, my blood boils with passion. Ask the farmers how much a tractor cost during Nawaz Sharif’s era and inquire about its price today. I ended load-shedding and brought cheap electricity. Tell me, does Nawaz Sharif come to your mind now?”

Drawing attention to the rising fuel prices, Nawaz compared the cost of petrol during his tenure to the present, saying, “During Nawaz Sharif’s time, petrol was 60 rupees per litre for motorcycles, cars, buses, and trucks. Today, it stands at 250 rupees per litre. Transparency International’s report has just been released, stating that corruption in the country had ended during Nawaz Sharif’s era.”

Referring to Imran Khan, he questioned former chief justice Saqib Nisar about why he granted the “certificate” of Sadiq and Ameen to a person the world calls the most corrupt. Addressing the gathering, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the same treatment should be given to Imran Khan as is done with terrorists. “Does any political party train its workers in terrorism? Does it provide training to attack national security and security institutions?” Maryam Nawaz questioned.

She said that despite a four-year gap, the love for Nawaz Sharif among the people has not diminished but has, in fact, grown stronger.

“Someone showed me a picture where when Nawaz Sharif was punished in the Panama case, Imran Khan was distributing sweets. Today, Imran Khan has received a ten-year sentence, but neither has Nawaz Sharif celebrated nor distributed sweets.”