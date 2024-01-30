Bilawal vows to change KP destiny; urges people to vote wisely

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday vowed to put an end to politics of revenge.

He said 18 or 17 federal departments which were to be devolved after the 18th amendments were currently costing Rs300 billion to the national exchequer.

He said that the government of their opponents provided a subsidy worth Rs 1500 billion on an annual basis to the richest class of the country and this amount could also be utilized for the betterment of the poor.

He urged the people to vote for his party to remove their sense of deprivation and change the destiny of KP including Dera Ismail Khan.

He also called upon his workers to educate people about the importance of vote which determined the country’s future. Thus, he suggested the people use the power of vote wisely.

He said the real contest was between only the two parties PPP and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). He said the people had already witnessed that other parties badly failed to deliver and hoped that the PPP would emerge as the winning party based on its performance.

Separately, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that his party’s election campaign was attracting voters of political opponents due to public welfare manifesto. PPP chairman Bilawal has started a vigorous election campaign in Punjab and the results in the province would be surprising, Zardari told a private news channel. The former president emphasized the need on constructive criticism during election campaigns instead of blaming their rivals.

He expressed his views on various political matters, including the performance of key political figures and the challenges facing the nation.

Zardari expressed his concern for Balochistan’s future within Pakistan, emphasizing the need to care for the Baloch people and address their issues with affection.