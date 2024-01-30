Six terrorists killed as forces repulse Mach terror attacks

Interim Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai confirmed on Tuesday that security forces killed six terrorists affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as they repulsed last night’s attacks in Mach.

The minister identified two slain terrorists as Doda Baloch and Pardan Baloch, adding that images and details will be revealed soon.

On Monday night, Achakzai tweeted that the forces had thwarted three “coordinated attacks” launched by terrorists affiliated with the Aslam Acho group. However, the attack was owned by the BLA’s Majeed Brigade. The caretaker minister said that no military installations were damaged in the attack, and no casualties were reported from among the troops.

The terrorists had retreated, and the security forces were pursuing them, the minister said.

In another post on X, the minister wrote, “Updated Missing Persons List: We commend the swift action taken by the Pakistan #Army and #FC Balochistan in thwarting a terrorist attack in Mach, Balochistan. Five BLA terrorists have been neutralized, ensuring the safety of our citizens. The courage and dedication displayed by our Armed Forces in protecting lives is truly commendable.”

Achakzai claims the people Baloch families claim have been forcibly disappeared and seek justice for are all fighters who have left their homes to join terrorists.

Late on Monday night, terrorists from the BLA launched a coordinated attack on Mach. Alleged videos of the attack circulating on social media showed several vehicles on fire as well as law enforcement agency personnel being held hostage. Rumours on social media claimed that multiple targets were attacked, including the town’s railway and police stations, and other security forces’ facilities.

However, the security forces repulsed the “fire raid attempt” by the terrorists.

According to sources, the security forces had already received information about the terrorist attack. So when the attack happened the forces ambushed them and gave an effective response, leaving the terrorists dead.

Separately, four people were and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred on Jinnah Road Sibi, Balochistan, media reported quoting police sources.

The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle that led to explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called bomb disposal squad. Medical Superintendent (MS) Teaching Hospital confirmed the causalities and said that four dead bodies and five injured were brought to the hospital. The MS said that the injured persons are being treated. Sources said that the blast occurred during a rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, carried out on Jinnah Road in connection with general elections.