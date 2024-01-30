478,300 undocumented Afghans repatriated

The process of repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan continued peacefully as according to the official statistics, a total of 478300 Afghans have returned to their native country so far. The statistics showed that a total of 2697 illegal Afghans including 914 male, 765 female and 1018 children returned to Afghanistan the other day. The repatriation effort involved the use of 110 vehicles, facilitating the return of 132 families to Afghanistan. This ongoing initiative was dedicated to assisting the return of Afghan nationals who had been residing unlawfully in Pakistan. The authorities said the repatriation process was still in progress and every possible facility was being provided to the returning Afghans.