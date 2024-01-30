PML-N leaders rally support in Muridke, pledge to tackle key issues

In a significant political gathering at Model City Muridke, leaders of the Muslim League (N), Syed Zahid Gilani and Syed Majid Shah Gilani, alongside numerous colleagues, expressed full support for their National Assembly candidate, Engineer Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar, and Punjab Assembly candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Virk. The event witnessed endorsements from notable personalities such as Dr. Nadeem Mujahid, Rana Khalid Iqbal, and others, all pledging to ensure the success of the PML-N candidates in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the crowd, Syed Zahid Gilani criticized Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, alleging damage to the nation in the cipher case and questioning their sincerity towards the country. Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar emphasized the historical significance of May 28, highlighting the need to counter external threats and promote national unity. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Virk assured immediate attention to Model City’s issues, promising prioritized development after the elections.

The leaders stressed their commitment to resolving societal and regional problems, aiming for the progress of the common man and the nation as a whole. Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar envisioned a prosperous Pakistan, while Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Virk pledged to address Model City’s challenges promptly.