Faisalabad – Old faces in a new political paradigm

Deeply entrenched in caste system, the industrial hub of Pakistan is once again witnessing the old faces contesting 2024 elections embracing more or less the same slogans of economic revival, jobs and ameliorating the lot of people.

Although social media has revolutionized the society in the awareness regime, yet the old doctrine of caste and incentives based politics still persists in most parts of the country and Faisalabad is not an exception.

Known as Manchester of Pakistan – Faisalabad district is generally dominated by Jutt, Rajpoot, Gujjar, Arain, Ansari, Baloch bradaris with some other clans settled here even prior to the Independence of Pakistan.

Besides having their strong caste base, these candidates also own the tickets of key national political parties like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples’ Party with some candidates contesting as independents and claiming to be supported by PTI whose symbol of ‘Bat’ was suspended by the ECP due to faulty intra party elections.

Daily life interactions, participation in funerals and weddings, disputes resolution at courts and police stations as well as local development work once again surfaces as mainstay in keeping the vote bank intact.

Future promises and hopes like always are also in the heart of election campaign with PML-N ensuring to putting the country on strong economic footing and PPPP promising employments, salaries increase, BISP expansion and grassroots development.

Electioneering gained momentum in Faisalabad-the third biggest metropolis of the country with a recent public meeting by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. But, political pundits foresee a major impetus in the campaign after PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s public gathering on February 02.

With the February 08 elections zeroing in, the candidates from main political parties and the independents are diligently wooing voters by arranging public meetings and serving voters at election camps (Deras) with food, tea and even providing them logistics for personal use.

Housing over eight million populace, 5,297,899 Faisalabad voters including 2,841,085 male and 2,456,814 female – would be voting to elect 10 MNAs and 21 MPAs out of 277 and 574 candidates contesting elections respectively for National and Provincial Assembly seats.

Political figures like Rana Sanaullah Khan, Abid Sher Ali, Haji Akram Ansari, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Hamayun Akhtar Khan, Ali Afzal Sahi, Mina Irfan Mannan, Shahbaz Babar, Arif Gill, Saadullah Baloch and Ali Gohar Baloch from top known Bradaris of the district.

It is worth mentioning that two stalwart families of Arain and Rajput bradaris – the Chaudhary Nazir and Rana Zahif Tauseef family are not participating in this election.

In the most important contest across the district, PML-N Punjab President, Former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan will be facing his rival Dr Nisar Ahmed ex-MNA in NA-100. Rana Sana was elected from this constituency (then 106) during 2018 general elections. Sidra Saeed is contesting in this constituency as PPP candidate.

Another important contest is in NA-97 where former federal minister and IPP stalwart Hamayun Akhtar Khan would be facing PML-N’s Ali Gohar of Baloch clan. Saadullah Baloch parental nephew of Ali Gohar and Aysha Rajab Ali, widow of former MNA Rajab Ali Baloch (sister-in-law of Ali Gohar) are also contesting from the same constituency.

The third important contest is expected in NA-102 where former federal minister Abid Sher Ali would be contesting against independent candidate Changaiz Khan Kakar and Rana Naeem of PPP.

As former Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad has retired from elections, his son Danyal Ahmad would now be contesting election on PML-N ticket from NA-104 against Jamat-e-Islami candidate former President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam and an independent Hamid Raza. In NA-103, PML-N candidate, former state minister Haji Akram Ansari is trying his luck against independent Ali Sarfaraz, the son of former federal minister Mian Zahid Sarfraz. Former MNA Sheikh Khurram is also contesting as an independent candidate from this constituency.

PPP Central Punjab President, Former Federal Minister Rana Farooq Saeed would be facing former PML-N MNA Shahbaz Babar and former Punjab Minister and an independent candidate Hafiz Mumtaz in NA-98.

Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Afzal Sahi has fielded his son Ali Afzal Sahi as independent candidate against PML-N’s Azad Ali Tabasum from NA-95. PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary has retired in favor of Malik Nawab Sher Waseer as PML-N candidate from NA-96. Independent candidate Rai Haider Khan Kharl and Rai Shah Jehan of PPP are also contesting from this constituency.

In NA 99, former Punjab Minister Malik Umar Farooq is now contesting election as an independent candidate to face Muhammad Qasim Farooq of PML-N and Neha Javed of PPP. Irfan Manan of PML-N, Muhammad Afzal of PPP and independents Rana Atif and Maj Gen ® Akram Sahi are contesting from NA-101. Former Punjab ministers Latif Nazar and Khayal Ahmad Kastro are also contesting from different PP constituencies as independent candidates. As PML-N and PPP have announced heavy manifestoes of masses welfare and independents expect sympathy vote from PTI voters, the political pundits await the February 02 visit of Mina Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to build a notion on expected election results.