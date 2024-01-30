Katy Perry details ‘vault’ of clothes she plans to pass down to Daisy Dove

Katy Perry isn’t letting a single one of her iconic looks be the one that got away. The American Idol judge recently shared how she meticulously stores her clothes-some of which she plans to pass down to her daughter, Daisy Dove, 3, when she gets older.

“Every artist has a vault of sorts and I definitely have a vault,” the 39-year-old told E! News’ Keltie Knight at the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award ceremony in Vietnam. “I’m actually going through it and looking to rehome a lot of stuff in the future-deep decades full of spring cleaning that needs to be done.”

When Keltie suggested the “Part of Me” singer may need “multiple warehouses” to store some of her iconic looks-which have ranged from a hamburger dress for the 2019 Met Gala to her Teenage Dream-era colourful wigs and bikini tops-Katy had the best response.

“I have one,” she admitted. “And there’s employees for it.”

And while it will be a few years before her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s little one is ready for any of the outfits, she has already proven to be Mom’s biggest fan. In fact, the “Last Friday Night” singer shared that her daughter had seen her Las Vegas residency, Play.

“She loved it so much,” she told E! News in 2022. “She was dancing in the audience and just being, you know, her joyful self.” And now that her Vegas residency has wrapped, Katy is happy living a more “balanced” life with her daughter, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and a well thought-out system for scheduling date nights. “We have a really good calendar,” Katy told E! in November. “It’s amazing and we plan way, way ahead.”