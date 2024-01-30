Backstreet Boys captivate Riyadh with electrifying performance

Backstreet’s back, alright. Millennials’ dreams came true on Saturday as the 1990s pop icons set the Riyadh stage ablaze while headlining the Diriyah E-Prix after-race concerts.

The Backstreet Boys – consisting of Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell – enthralled the crowd with infectious energy, their signature harmonies and a bevy of timeless tracks.

They kicked off the night with their smash hit, “Larger Than Life” as the crowd cheered them on.

Howie D addressed the crowd, saying: “We’re going to take you on a trip down memory lane, with all the oldies and the goodies.

We’re going to bring it back to your childhood, your teen years. As well, we’re going to sing you some new songs on the DNA album.”

“We’re so glad to see familiar faces out there,” he continued, likely referring to the attendees at their Jeddah performance last May.

Hits like “I Want It That Way,” “As Long as You Love Me” and “Quit Playing Games” sent the crowd into a frenzy as the group – wearing backwards caps and fedoras, as well as matching ensembles – showcased synchronised choreography.

“I’ve been waiting forever to come here so thank you guys for having us,” Littrell said to the crowd. “It’s because of each and every one of you that showed up tonight that the Backstreet Boys still exist.” Their charismatic stage presence and mesmerising visual effects left fans delighted.

“I’m a huge fan! I grew up listening to Backstreet Boys and seeing them live is a childhood dream come true,” attendee Yara Jabry told Arab News. “I’m proud to see them in Saudi.”

Dutch DJ Afrojack, who followed up the group’s performance, spoke to Arab News after his set and praised the Backstreet Boys’ show, adding that he brought his wife along for the experience.

“She got to meet everyone, we got to watch the Backstreet Boys together I’ve been singing all night, I’ve been dancing all night,” he said.