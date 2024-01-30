Sibi: Bomb blast near PTI rally, 4 people killed

Sibi: (Web Desk) 4 people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion near a PTI rally in Sibi area of Balochistan.

Police sources say that the bomb blast took place on Jinnah Road in Sabi city. As a result of the explosion, 4 people were killed while more than 6 people were seriously injured. As soon as the incident was reported, the law enforcement agencies immediately reached the spot and surrounded the entire area. Evidence is being collected from the incident.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Civil Hospital Sabi through ambulances. The hospital administration says that the condition of some of the injured is critical, so more casualties are expected.

Names of those injured in the Sibi bomb blast

Sohrab Khan son of Akbar Khan

Raunak Kumar son of Naresh Kumar

Nader Hussain son of Muhammad Waris

Mir Muhammad son of Noor Muhammad

Abdul Haseeb son of Muhammad Khan

Haider son of Noor Muhammad

Names of those killed in the Sibi bomb blast

Maad Khan son of Sarwar Khan

Abdul Wasi son of Abdul Basit

Muhammad Rafiq son of Hussain Bakhsh

Zahid Hussain son of Muhammad Hussain Laluzai is included