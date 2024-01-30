What work will Imran Khan have to do in prison?

ISLAMABAD: (Web Desk) Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will have to perform various tasks during their 10-year imprisonment with hard labor in the cipher case.

According to sources, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s hard labor may include teaching prisoners, helping in cooking, cleaning, taking care of plants, trimming, working in a barber shop in the prison, etc. But the final decision regarding this work will be taken by the jail authorities.

It should be remembered that Islamabad’s special court judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain sentenced PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 and 10 years in jail in the cipher case.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain of the Special Court set up under the Secret Act has given a short verdict after hearing the case and sentenced founder PTI Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to ten years in prison. Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were present in the court room when the sentence was handed down.

When the court called Imran Khan to the rostrum to record his statement of 342, he was told that if he wants to tell the court anything, tell it to the court. On which Imran Khan said that I want to tell the court something.

The court asked Imran Khan whether he had the cipher, so he replied that the cipher was not with me but in my office and the security there is not my responsibility but the military secretary and the principal secretary are also there.

When Imran Khan started coming down from the rostrum, after which the court called Shah Mehmood Qureshi also on the rostrum and sentenced both of them on the rostrum and no further cross-examination took place. According to the jail authorities, the judge of the special court got up and left after passing the short order.

It should be noted that the statements of 25 witnesses against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were recorded during the proceedings which continued till late night in the cipher case under hearing in the special court yesterday. The cross-examination of all 25 witnesses in the cipher case against the former prime minister and the former foreign minister has been completed.

On the other hand, the Special Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore adjourned the hearing till February 2 by summoning the lawyers for the final arguments on the interim bail application of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the May 9 tragedy cases.

Lahore Special Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail applications. Associate counsel for the petitioner informed the court that Barrister Salman Safdar is busy in Islamabad.

Judge Arshad Javed directed that Imran Khan’s appearance from jail should be completed through video link. Court staff said that jail authorities will present Imran Khan on video link for some time.

Judge Arshad Javed inquired whether the police need to arrest Imran Khan? The prosecutor stated that the investigation has been completed, arrests are required in all the cases, challans have been issued in 3 cases, the concerned court has jurisdiction over the bails.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till February 2, summoning the lawyers for final arguments on Imran Khan’s interim bail application.