Gold is expensive in the country on the second day

Gold has become expensive by Rs 700 per tola in the country

The price of gold per tola in the country increased for the second consecutive day.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, after the increase of Rs 700 today, the price of gold per tola in the country is Rs 2 lakh 16 thousand 100.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams of gold is 1 lakh 85 thousand 271 rupees with an increase of 600 rupees.

According to the association, the price of gold in the world market increased by 7 dollars to 2 thousand 37 dollars per ounce. The world price of gold in Pakistan is 2 thousand 57 dollars per ounce by adding 20 dollar premium