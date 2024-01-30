Clouds in Islamabad and Lahore, drizzle in different areas

Lahore: (Web Desk) Black clouds reigned in the capital city Islamabad and provincial capital Lahore, rain fell in different areas.

The weather in the city of islamabad and Lahore turned pleasant after drizzle, but in lahore temperature recorded at 17 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the city will record a minimum temperature of 13 degrees, the wind speed is 10 km per hour while the humidity in the air is 70 percent.