Nawaz questions integrity of judges who convicted him

In a spirited address to a gathering of supporters at an election rally in Lahore on Monday, former three-time prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif asserted his innocence and questioned the integrity of judges who convicted him in 2017, stating that they have since left their positions.

Expressing pride in his service to the country, Sharif declared, “I am proud that I have served my brothers and sisters. If I had not done anything, you would not have loved me like this.”

He maintained that the charges against him were baseless and reiterated that he was innocent when convicted.

Drawing attention to the departure of the judges involved in his case, Sharif specifically referred to Justice (retd) Ijazul Ahsan, who recently resigned as a Supreme Court judge. Sharif asserted, “The judge who would become the Chief Justice of Pakistan in a few months’ time has also left. Why did he leave? I think this is all very fishy.”

Justice Ahsan, who was appointed as a monitoring judge on Nawaz Sharif’s corruption cases, has now left the judiciary, leaving questions about the circumstances surrounding his untimely departure.

Sharif underscored that despite the legal battles, he stands vindicated before the people. He vowed to continue serving the nation and expressed a deep desire to fulfill the expectations of the public. “My heart wants to do everything for you that you expect from me. I tried sincerely before, and I will leave no stone unturned in the future too,” he declared.

Turning his attention to the current state of the country, Sharif criticised the rising cost of essential commodities. He reminisced about his tenure, stating, “When Nawaz Sharif was in power, there was peace in the homes, there was no sign of inflation, everything was cheap.” He lamented the current economic situation, highlighting the increase in the prices of basic items.