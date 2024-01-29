SC directs FIA to withdraw notices issued to journalists

The Supreme Court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday to immediately withdraw the notices issued to journalists in the matter pertaining to a “malicious campaign” against the judiciary and the institutions on social media.

The suo motu notice against the harassment of journalists by FIA was heard by a three-member bench of the apex court presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

CJP Isa told Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan that while verbal abuse was a different matter, the federal agency should not take action against media persons merely on criticism. The AGP in turn, assured the CJP that no action will be taken against the journalists.

The chief justice remarked that he is strongly against curtailing criticism as freedom of the press is enshrined in the Constitution. “I don’t care if you make fun of me, but if you make fun of the judiciary, the country will suffer. You can criticise the Supreme Court, but the Constitution also has some limitations,” he said.

“If you think that you are benefiting me or the Supreme Court by stopping criticism, then you are harming [the institution],” CJP Isa remarked.

He added that journalists are allowed to criticise court decisions, but the matter of incitement is different. “We can never restrain a common man or a journalist from criticising.”

Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that fair criticism is not a problem but the language used is wrong.

CJP Isa said that the use of foul language is wrong but criticism is not prohibited, adding that it is wrong to arrest a journalist just for criticising.

“I don’t care, but there should be limits. We will also give rights to those who are not present here. I welcome criticism of myself.” he said.